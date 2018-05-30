8 best catchphrases in WWE history

A look at the best catchphrases and sayings that have been created by the WWE.

There's no denying that wrestling fans and the wrestling industry go together like an old married couple.

Years may have passed, and apart from the odd moment of excitement here and there, the passion has largely dissipated. But no matter how bad things get between them, neither side can bear the thought of life without the other.

One way fans have tried to keep the magic alive is by inserting themselves into the action. Anyone who has witnessed a throwaway match on RAW be totally ruined by 'CM Punk' chants, or a shaky promo torn apart by thousands of people shouting 'WHAT?!' during each pause, will know what we're talking about.

But when the wrestling business is on form, there's no denying that what we all really want is to feel a part of something we love.

When it comes to catchphrases, fans have the perfect opportunity to involve themselves by turning a few choice words into a globally recognized t-shirt design.

Here are the 8 best catchphrases in WWE history:

#8. Best there is, best there was, best there ever will be (Bret Hart)

Quality personified.

We begin the list with somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to effective catchphrases. Traditionally speaking, a Superstar will want what they say to be repeated by as many fans as possible, and to that end, it is better if what you say is short.

Not only does this help the crowd to voice your catchphrase in unison, but it also makes it easy to remember and be repeated anywhere in the world.

That being said, Bret Hart's self-appreciating catchphrase, which consists of 11 words in total (depending on how you say it), has to be included simply for how well it embodies the kind of performer the Hitman was.

If there's one word that best describes Bret and his time in the WWF is 'quality'. Everything about his work inside the ropes screamed perfection.

He was the archetypal professional wrestler and brought the industry back down to earth after years of turbulence and uncertainty surrounding the steroid scandal of the early 90s.

No more was the WWE to rely on artificial drugs and cartoonish gimmicks, the company would start to embrace sheer quality and raw talent, and with this long yet strikingly effective catchphrase, Hart's position was cemented at the very top of the mountain for years and years to come.