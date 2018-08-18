8 Big WWE Stars Who Ruined Their Own Big Push

Triple H is one of the names on the list!

When a big WWE star is in the middle of a big push, they feel like that they could be on top of the world. At least, that's the way it seems for the following names.

When WWE has big plans for you and you know it, some superstars seem to think that they are indestructible, and in turn, can get away with anything they please. But no, top WWE officials thinking highly of you or not, top superstars cannot get away with everything and if what they have done is so bad, can have their big push taken right from underneath them.

Some are lucky enough to reform their ways and gain them back, while others have not been so lucky. Here are eight of such.

#8 Triple H - 1996

Starting things off with the most famous big pushes lost, Triple H, or Hunter Hearst Helmsley as he was at the time, felt untouchable as apart of The Clique, with Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

It all came crashing down on Hunter on May 19, 1996. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were to wrestle their then final WWE match, a live event in Madison Square Garden, before heading off to WCW. At the time, Triple H and Nash were heels, while Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels were faces. After the Michaels vs. Nash Cage main event, Scott and Triple H came out and shared a group hug. A breaking kayfabe (which was mostly intact at the time) hug caught on camera.

Their actions – dubbed the "Curtain Call" – scandalized WWE and wrestling as a whole, and Triple H was to take the punishment. Shawn Michaels was WWE Champion and WWE's biggest draw, so wasn't to be punished, Sean Waltman wasn't apart of the Curtain Call and of course Nash and Hall were off to WCW. For the next five months, Triple H lost several matches and wasn't featured in any storyline. He was the planned winner of the King of The Ring that June, but that was scrapped and Steve Austin won instead.

If the Curtain Call didn't happen, it would have effected wrestling in a major way, as we wouldn't have had the famous Austin 3:16 King of The Ring promo.. Triple H eventually won the WWE intercontinental Championship towards the end of the year and regained his big push when he formed D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels, and has since become one of the greatest of all time.

