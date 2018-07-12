8 CM Punk revelations from WWE Network show 'Something Else To Wrestle'

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.08K // 12 Jul 2018, 09:50 IST

CM Punk worked for Vince McMahon from 2005 to 2014

The latest episode of popular WWE Network show ‘Something Else To Wrestle’ covered the controversial topic of CM Punk this week.

Hosted by former WWE producer Bruce Prichard and podcast maestro Conrad Thompson, the 81-minute episode delved deep into the archives to give a fascinating insight into the backstage rumblings about Punk as he worked his way through OVW and ECW before becoming one of WWE’s top stars.

For regular listeners of Bruce and Conrad’s ‘Something To Wrestle’ podcast, you might already be familiar with Punk’s rise up the WWE ranks from an audio episode that was released last year, but the WWE Network show is still highly recommended, if only to check out some of the never-before-seen footage of Punk outside the ring.

The show also discussed multiple people’s opinions about “The Best In The World” throughout his time in WWE, from John Laurinaitis and Triple H to The Undertaker and Vince McMahon, while fans were given a glimpse of what Punk is really like behind the scenes when footage was shown of a January 2008 chat that he had with Bruce which was filmed by WWE’s cameras.

In this article, let’s take a look at eight things from the episode that you might not have heard before.

#8 John Laurinaitis was a big fan of CM Punk

CM Punk has labelled John Laurinaitis a "yes man" on multiple occasions

You only have to watch CM Punk’s infamous ‘pipebomb’ promo from July 2011 to see that he wasn’t very fond of working alongside John Laurinaitis, but did you know that the former on-screen General Manager was actually one of Punk’s few fans in the WWE office early on in his career?

Bruce revealed that Laurinaitis was a big proponent of the former WWE champion during the time that he took part in some tryout matches in May 2003. The problem, however, was that the matches occurred on television days, which made it difficult for the higher-ups within the company to fully focus on Punk and truly evaluate him.