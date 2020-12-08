8 current WWE stars who are mothers 

It's become a common theme in recent years for wrestlers to be able to start families while still on the road with WWE. This may be an achievable thing to do for men, but it isn't always easy for women.

Ronda Rousey recently took some time away from the company so that she could start a family with her husband Travis Browne. However, as of yet, there is no update on Rousey of ahead her WWE contract expiry next year.

Rousey isn't the only WWE star who has looked to start a family this year. Becky Lynch was forced to take some leave from WWE back in May, when she announced that she was expecting her first child with fiance Seth Rollins.

Interestingly, there are several mothers on WWE's current roster who are able to juggle family life and working on the road regularly.

Let's take a look at eight of the mothers currently in WWE's ranks.

#8 WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon may no longer be an active on-screen talent, since she isn't currently part of WWE storylines, but the Chief Brand Officer is still an important part of the team off-screen.

McMahon has been working hard behind the scenes throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that she and her husband Triple H have three children at home.

McMahon married The Game back in 2003 and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2006, which later became part of a storyline with DX. Stephanie went on to welcome Murphy in 2008 and Vaughn in 2010.

It was recently revealed that the couple's oldest daughter Aurora, who is now 14 years old, is looking to follow in the family's footsteps and become a professional wrestler. It is something that she has already begun training for.