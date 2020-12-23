8 Current WWE Superstars who have never won a Championship

Every wrestler who makes their way to WWE has one goal in their mind: to win the big one somewhere down the line and keep it on their shoulder for a long stretch of time. Not everyone ends up achieving their dreams though. There are many more Superstars who spend the entirety of their careers away from the main event spot, but they do succeed in winning mid-card/lower-card titles.

Finally, there are those who manage to become a mainstay on the roster for years on end, without winning even a single title belt in WWE. This happens because WWE either chooses to use these Superstars as enhancement talents or lets them hone their craft for a while before giving them a belt and the prestige that comes with it. In the following list, we will be taking a look at eight current Superstars who haven't won a single title belt during their WWE run.

#8 Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo had a short-lived stint in NXT and 205 Live, followed by which he was drafted to WWE RAW in late 2019. He lost his debut match on RAW against then-Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. At Crown Jewel 2019, Carrillo failed to defeat AJ Styles for the United States title.

Contrary to his cousin Angel Garza, Carrillo hasn't had much success on the main roster and is currently a regular on WWE Main Event.

#7 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan showed promise when she made her way to the main roster as a part of The Riott Squad in 2017, but things never picked up for her throughout her stint on RAW/SmackDown. The stable quickly lost steam and was later relegated to being used as enhancement talents for a while.

Liv Morgan has been with WWE for six years at this point

Morgan went on hiatus last year after losing a match to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, and it seemed like she would be coming back with a darker gimmick. She instead returned during Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding and went on to team up with Rusev to take on the villainous duo, in a losing effort. Liv Morgan is currently aligned with Ruby Riott on SmackDown and is still waiting for that one big opportunity to shine.