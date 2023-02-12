The Women's Locker Room in WWE is currently more stacked than it has ever been, with several former stars recently being called back to work under Triple H.

Relationships have come thick and fast over the past few years, but whilst there have been several marriages and engagements, there have also been a few splits.

The following list looks at just eight current women who have dated the same superstar.

#8/7. Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley both dated Buddy Murphy/Matthews

Alexa Bliss started out on the NXT brand, where she was a valet for former NXT Tag Team Champions Blake and Murphy. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was known to be in a relationship with Buddy Murphy throughout her time in NXT and the couple then later announced their engagement.

Murphy and Bliss split back in 2018 and the former couple has since moved on to new relationships. Bliss is now married to singer Ryan Cabrera whilst Buddy Murphy is in a relationship with Raw Superstar Rhea Ripley. Murphy is also now known as Buddy Matthews and is a member of the AEW roster.

#6/5. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Lita both dated Edge

Beth Phoenix and her husband Edge recently made their return in order to get even with The Judgment Day. Ironically, the duo is not the only Hall of Famers to make their return since Lita recently returned to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley on RAW.

Lita and Edge were known to be in a relationship throughout their time together in WWE, but back in 2011, Beth Phoenix and Edge started their relationship as he was about to retire from the business. The couple has since welcomed two daughters.

#4/3. Samantha Irwin and Katana Chance both dated Ricochet

Samantha Irwin works as a ring announcer for Monday Night RAW and WWE Premium Live Events, but she has become a popular star online and is very open about her relationship with fellow star Ricochet. The couple recently announced their engagement after dating for a while, which came after Ricochet's split with Katana Chance.

Ricochet and Katana were also together for a few years after she joined WWE on the NXT brand, but their split was never announced publicly and instead it was made clear when Ricochet started to share images of himself and Samantha online.

#2/1. Chelsea Green and Emma both dated Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder

Chelsea Green made her return to the company as part of the Royal Rumble match last month and has since slotted into the Monday Night RAW roster. Green married former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona following her release, and interestingly, her husband was once in a relationship with fellow superstar Emma.

Emma and Cardona FKA Zack Ryder dated whilst both stars were part of WWE, but she has since moved on to a relationship with Madcap Moss, who she currently works alongside on SmackDown.

