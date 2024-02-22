8 Greatest moments in WWE Elimination Chamber history

This year’s installment of WWE’s Elimination Chamber is just days away. The premium live event will be held in Australia, and will be the first PLE to be held Down Under since the Super Show-Down in 2018.

The upcoming event inside the massive steel structure is expected to be a highly explosive one. Since the match’s inception in 2002, there has been a plethora of memorable spots that are still talked about to this day. Thanks to huge leaps in technology, fans can rewatch these moments on the web and relive some awesome spots from past Chamber PLEs.

There are plenty of these Elimination Chamber moments but we can only fit a few of them on this list here. To that end, let's check out some of the greatest moments in the PLE’s history.

#8. Kevin Owens’ moonsault

In 2021, Kevin Owens was one of the participants in SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match. The Prizefighter, alongside Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Daniel Bryan, battled it out for an immediate WWE Universal Championship match.

There was a spot during the match where Owens climbed up on one of the pods and performed a moonsault, sending himself crashing down on his opponents. He may have lost the match, but what he did became one of the PLE’s highlights that year.

#7. Sin Cara's swanton

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara also did a similar high-risk move from the top of an Elimination Chamber pod. This was during the 2015 edition of the PLE where he and Kalisto, known at the time as The Lucha Dragons, participated in a tag team Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

This Elimination Chamber moment came when Sin Cara scaled the chamber, positioned himself on top of one of the pods, and swantoned Viktor of the tag duo known as The Ascension. The recipient of that move could be seen rolling in pain while the pop from the fans could be heard across the American Bank Center.

#6. The Undertaker’s chokeslam

The Phenom also had a memorable spot inside the chamber back in 2008.

This Elimination Chamber match took place during the No Way Out PLE where The Undertaker was one of the entrants, and he faced Finlay, Big Daddy V, The Great Khali, MVP, and Batista. The superstars brawled it out for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 24 where The Deadman emerged as the victor.

The moment in question was when MVP rushed on top of one of the pods. ‘Taker climbed to the top rope, only to get punched by the two-time US Champion. ‘Taker responded by grabbing MVP by the neck and sending him crashing down to the canvas.

#5. John Morrison’s insane crossbody

John Morrison’s spot during 2011’s Elimination Chamber was indeed insane.

The eponymous match was for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27 as Morrison, Sheamus, Randy Orton, R-Truth, CM Punk, and John Cena battled for the aforementioned spot. Sheamus and Morrison kicked off the match while the rest of the participants were locked in their pods.

Morrison would eventually eliminate The Celtic Warrior by climbing on top of the chamber and delivering a crossbody from above. He may have lost the match, but what he did was surely one of the greatest Elimination Chamber moments.

#4. Montez Ford did the same thing 12 years later

A similar spot was performed by The Street Profits’ Montez Ford during the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

The sight was indeed jaw-dropping as he ascended to the chamber’s roof and checked on his fellow competitors before slamming them flat. This fearlessness resulted in a thunderous reaction from the crowd making it an unforgettable moment during last year’s PLE.

#3. Brock Lesnar breaking out of the pod

Every wrestling fan can agree on how intimidating and feared Brock Lesnar is inside the squared circle. His brute strength has been displayed on numerous occasions, one of which was during 2022’s Elimination Chamber.

Bobby Lashley was on a concussion protocol after getting injured before he could even get out of his pod. This was after Seth Rollins tossed Austin Theory towards The All Mighty’s pod.

Despite Lashley not being in the pod, it lit up, but an impatient Lesnar couldn’t wait for his turn to arrive and broke out of his pod. He quickly went straight to business and made quick work of both Rollins and Matt Riddle.

#2. Alexa Bliss won the inaugural women’s chamber match

Little Miss Bliss also had her moment (and even made history in 2018) inside the Elimination Chamber by becoming the first female WWE Superstar to win what was the inaugural Women’s Chamber Match.

The win was not a walk in the park, though, as she was up against Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. After almost 30 grueling minutes of brawling and a spike DDT on Banks, Bliss was hailed as the last woman standing and secured a ticket to WrestleMania 34.

#1. Brock Lesnar's F5 on top of the Elimination Chamber pod

While fans had already been treated to an insane spot with The Beast Incarnate breaking out of the pod during Elimination Chamber 2022, Brock Lesnar delivered another one at the same PLE.

After he eliminated Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles, he set his sights on the last remaining opponent inside the chamber – Austin Theory. Lesnar positioned himself and Theory on top of a pod before delivering an F5 to the latter to seal the former US Champion’s fate.

Lesnar dragged a still dazed Theory to the center of the ring for the pin and ultimately captured his seventh WWE Championship.

