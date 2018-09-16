8 Interesting Facts About the 2018 Hell in A Cell PPV Matches

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.41K // 16 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Hell in A Cell PPV is upon us. The PPV, which is in its 10th edition, has amassed some interesting records and trivia that would tickle wrestling/statistics nerds. The PPV, named after the vaunted Satan's Structure, has its own storied history as well.

This is mostly tied to some of the excellent competitors set to take center stage this Sunday, from the two intriguing Hell in the Cell bouts with their own combustible elements to an enviable if somewhat dubiously promoted undercard.

Hell in The Cell has a lot more secrets to spill than blood, especially in its current incarnation. The event began in 2009 and has since then featured an unbelievable 19 matches inside the Cell on this PPV (excluding the two this year). That is 19 out of overall 38 matches so far inside the Hell in A Cell. A grand fifty percent!

Enough about the event, what about the competitors in it? What interesting facts do they hold? Let's find out!

#8 New Day Walk into Their Fourth Consecutive Hell in a Cell PPV as Champions

Both teams with a chip on their shoulder

Kickoff Match, for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

Since their formation as a tag team unit, The New Day has been at the forefront of the tag team scene in the WWE. It won't come as any shock to realize that the current Smackdown tag team champions have walked into four (the fourth on Sunday) consecutive events with the tag titles.

This includes their hellacious (pun intended) match against the Usos in Satan's Structure last year. In possibly one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches ever, the New Day went all out in a respectable loss to the Usos. It put the New Day with one victory to two championship losses at the PPV. Their only win coming against the Dudley Boyz in 2015.

This may bode well for the ever popular Rusev Day; sadly a title change seems unlikely on the Kickoff show. With just eight matches on the card, one has to feel sad for the uber babyface Rusev as well as the New Day, who are locked out for the first time of the main card as well as after their brilliant contest last year. Poor Usos, where are they now?

As one hopes, as they have in the past; these two teams could steal the show from their luckier counterparts on the main card. Hopefully, for the New Day, they can retain and go 50-50 at Hell in the Cell.

1 / 8 NEXT