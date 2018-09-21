8 match grades for Monday Night Raw (21 September 2018)

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship on Monday Night Raw.

This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Elias were all in action. This week's Raw also featured appearances from The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey.

#1 Drew McIntyre vs Dean Ambrose

Drew McIntyre faced off with Dean Ambrose in Monday Night Raw's first match of the night

Result: Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose via pinfall with The Claymore.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was Dean Ambrose's best singles match since his return to WWE. This was also one of Drew McIntyre's best performances in singles matches since facing Seth Rollins a few months ago on the main roster.

It was interesting to see Dean Ambrose use a more mat-based, technical wrestling style instead of using his usual brawling style (which he still used in this match). It is a little surprising to see Dean Ambrose take a pinfall loss so soon into his WWE return, but this win really benefited Drew McIntyre.

The finish was also great because Drew McIntyre simply outsmarted Dean Ambrose, and it was not like either competitor was the better man.

#2 Chad Gable (w./Bobby Roode) vs Viktor (w./Konnor)

The rivalry between Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and The Ascension was continued this week on Raw

Result: Chad Gable defeated Viktor via pinfall with the O'Connor Roll German Suplex.

Grade: C

Analysis: Chad Gable has such an explosive style that he can make a squash match such as this interesting. However, we have seen same combination of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode/Ascension for the last 3 weeks on Monday Night Raw, and it is starting to get boring.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode have gotten the better of the Ascension for the past 3 weeks so you would think that they are done. However, this feud is obviously continuing as Konnor attacked them both after the match. Hopefully, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable can soon move on to a rivalry with a team such as the B-Team.

#3 Bayley (w./Sasha Banks) vs Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke hoped to do things all by herself this week on Raw

Result: Bayley defeated Dana Brooke via pinfall with the Bayley-to-Belly.

Grade: C+

Analysis: This was a pretty decent match. Dana Brooke has certainly improved since she first debuted on the main roster and has started to become a perfectly competent worker. If she continues to improve, she can become one of WWE's top workers.

However, WWE needs to figure out what to do with the Boss 'N' Hug Connection. They have been directionless since August and they are too talented to have nothing to do on Monday Night Raw. While it is nice to see them get wins, WWE needs to announce the Women's Tag Team Titles so this partnership isn't for nothing.

