8 matches that have been announced for WWE television this week

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.97K // 08 Oct 2018, 10:33 IST

The Big Show will make his long-awaited return to WWE this week on SmackDown Live.

This week, WWE has announced matches for the shows SmackDown Live, the Mixed Match Challenge, 205 Live, and NXT.

The likes of NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, UK Champion Pete Dunne, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, Samoa Joe, and Adam Cole will be in action.

#1 Lio Rush Open Challenge (205 Live)

Lio Rush will look to continue his undefeated streak on 205 Live

Since joining the 205 Live roster earlier this year, Lio Rush has not been defeated. He has defeated multiple local competitors, former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa twice, and recently Noam Dar.

He will look to continue that when he hosts an open challenge that many people from Ariya Daivari to Noam Dar can accept.

