8 mistakes WWE must avoid at Hell in a Cell

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.48K // 13 Sep 2018, 06:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A not so conventional poster...

Hell in a Cell has been a filler pay per view that's been historically maligned for watering down the Hell in a Cell concept. While the event has a lackluster history, WWE has managed to put together a good card for the 2018 edition. Only two matches look like they'll be stinkers. The rest should be at least worth watching.

It's now up to the company to follow the strong card with good booking. For SmackDown, there is reason for optimism. The show has been strong consistently and while some of its big programs have cooled off, they're all still hot.

Raw is a different story. In a strange and tragic irony, the show is even worse now than it was before Brock Lesnar dropped the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. It will take a lot of effort to right the ship, but the company can do so at Hell in a Cell.

To keep SmackDown strong and strengthen Raw, here are the mistakes WWE must avoid.

#1 Breaking up Rusev Day

Keep them together.

No one expects Rusev Day to capture the SmackDown tag team titles on Sunday, especially with the New Day vs. The Bar already being advertised for Super Show-Down in Australia. The manner in which Rusev Day loses is the most important thing in this match.

Things appear to be patched up between Aiden English and Rusev following a rocky road on the way to SummerSlam with Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega, but this could be lulling us into a false sense of security.

Rusev and English are better together than they are apart. Even if their overall stations won't change if they're a team or not, they're far more entertaining together. Based on that alone, it would be a mistake to break them up.

1 / 8 NEXT