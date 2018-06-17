8 mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank

Less than 24 hours for MITB and hopefully, we won't see these acts unfold at the pay-per-view.

1 day away.

Money in the Bank is tomorrow and unfortunately, while the pay-per-view is being marketed as one of the year's biggest, the card looks decidedly lacklustre. The booking on the road to the show hasn't inspired much confidence either, and unfortunately, I'm predicting it will be nearly as big a dud as Backlash. No match really looks like a true standout, and the second edition of NXT TakeOver: Chicago tonight will certainly beat it, which has been the norm for a long time now.

But Money in the Bank need not be a lost cause, and WWE can make the pay-per-view passable if it avoids making some mistakes. While Seth Rollins and the tag team champions on both brands will almost certainly retain their titles, other decisions loom larger.

#1 Roman Reigns must not main event

Chicago won't be amused.

After the debacle at Backlash, this is an obvious one. Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is a match with few fans, to begin with, and the fact that it will take place in Chicago makes it even more ominous. This match, on paper, has a high chance to be one of the year's worst, and putting it in the main event will make that possibility more likely. A bigger walkout than Backlash in Newark is entirely possible.

The idea that this match is more important than the two ladder matches or the WWE championship match is preposterous, and there's no way that it should main event in a sane world. That's what the Chicago crowd will be thinking, so it's best if the company doesn't insult their intelligence.

It's going to be a sea of boos and jeers to start with. There's no need to make the crowd even angrier. As we've seen at WrestleMania and Backlash, it severely affects the quality of a match regardless of what happens in the ring.