×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

8 Most improved WWE superstars of 2018 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    13 Dec 2018, 17:06 IST

Ronda Rousey has had an incredible 2018
Ronda Rousey has had an incredible 2018

It's been a blockbuster year for the WWE in 2018. While the year has not been without its controversies, it's been a strong year for the company in many ways, and one of them is their continued development of new talent.

The company has spent a lot of 2018 building new stars, and a quick look at the current main event scene on both Raw and SmackDown highlights that.12 months is a long time in wrestling, and 2018 has been a massive year for several superstars.

Let's take a look at eight superstars who have improved the most throughout 2018.

#8 Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler has made himself relevant once again
Ziggler has made himself relevant once again

This time last year, Dolph Ziggler was in desperate need of a change. The former World Heavyweight Champion had just dropped the US title belt on SmackDown (for no apparent reason, as it turned out) and had been stuck in mid-card obscurity for what felt like a lifetime.

Ziggler would return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, and while his year got off to a slow start, things picked up rapidly once he joined forces with Drew McIntyre and made the switch to Monday nights.

Ziggler has been in and around the main event on Raw ever since, and while has not been competing for the top belt on the brand, he has put on some exceptional matches with Seth Rollins and has felt more relevant than he has done for several years.


1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
4 most improved Superstars of 2018
RELATED STORY
The Most Memorable WWE Botches of 2018
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable WWE players of 2018
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with the most PPV matches
RELATED STORY
8 of WWE's most surprising decisions in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE PPV events of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Superstars of 2018
RELATED STORY
6 secrets WWE Superstars never told us
RELATED STORY
Top 5 things about WWE in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most over WWE Superstars at the moment
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us