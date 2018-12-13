8 Most improved WWE superstars of 2018

Ronda Rousey has had an incredible 2018

It's been a blockbuster year for the WWE in 2018. While the year has not been without its controversies, it's been a strong year for the company in many ways, and one of them is their continued development of new talent.

The company has spent a lot of 2018 building new stars, and a quick look at the current main event scene on both Raw and SmackDown highlights that.12 months is a long time in wrestling, and 2018 has been a massive year for several superstars.

Let's take a look at eight superstars who have improved the most throughout 2018.

#8 Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler has made himself relevant once again

This time last year, Dolph Ziggler was in desperate need of a change. The former World Heavyweight Champion had just dropped the US title belt on SmackDown (for no apparent reason, as it turned out) and had been stuck in mid-card obscurity for what felt like a lifetime.

Ziggler would return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, and while his year got off to a slow start, things picked up rapidly once he joined forces with Drew McIntyre and made the switch to Monday nights.

Ziggler has been in and around the main event on Raw ever since, and while has not been competing for the top belt on the brand, he has put on some exceptional matches with Seth Rollins and has felt more relevant than he has done for several years.

