8 Non-WWE talent to win the 24/7 Title 

The 24/7 title was installed into WWE's list of championships in May 2019. Mick Foley introduced the championship, which is similar to that of the historic Hardcore Championship's 24/7 rule back during the Attitude Era.

The championship was revealed to instill some excitement and unpredictability in WWE shows. Someone can win the 24/7 title anytime, anywhere as long as a referee is present. As you can imagine, this has caused a lot of fun-filled drama with the title changing hands in random places all over the world.

Since its inception, R-Truth has won the championship 52 times. Yes, fifty two times. Overall, there have been 48 different people holding 24/7 title to date, and some of those have not been WWE talent.

The championship has transcended into popular culture, and has tied in with some of WWE's partnerships and sponsorships. It has seen a number of musicians and celebrities become involved with WWE, giving the company a huge platform elsewhere.

That being said, let's take a look at 8 non-WWE talents who have win the 24/7 title.

#8 Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski after winning the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski, or 'Gronk', was serving as the guest host for WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center when his title reign began. Gronk has had a stellar career in the NFL, and it was only fitting that he added the 24/7 title to his list of accolades.

He first appeared on WWE TV in the WrestleMania 33 pre-show in Orlando, Florida, after getting involved with Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Reappearing at WrestleMania 36, Gronkowski defeated his real-life friend and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, to become the 24/7 champion.

Gronk's reign lasted a whopping 57 days, before he lost the title to R-Truth at his home, in his backyard. Gronk hasn't been on WWE TV since his reign, but he is once again signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

He initially retired from the NFL in 2019 for a year before returning in 2020 ahead of the 2020 season in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in front of the their home fans at Raymond James Stadium, which was also the home of WrestleMania 37.

