8 pictures of Kane that you probably haven’t seen before

We take a look at some of the rarest photos of the Big Red Monster Kane.

@epwwefan1 by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 12:58 IST

The Big Red Machine

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has been with the WWE for 20 years now.

He made his debut in 1997 at In Your House: Badd Blood by impressively ripping the door off the Hell in a Cell structure. His persona has undergone multiple changes since then but he has remained a regular on the WWE roster.

He has made it his life’s work to terrorise the roster for his entire tenure and he’s been extremely adept at doing so. We’ve seen him with a mask, without a mask, with a towel, with championships, on fire, you name it.

An imposing figure, whether he’s posing for a photo or when he is in action in the ring, Kane is an impressive athlete and good pictures of him are really not hard to find. WWE’s cameras have captured a lot of pictures of the Big Red Machine over the years and you’ve probably seen quite a lot of them.

But, I have discovered 8 photos that you’ve probably never seen before. There are a few hidden gems in here including candid pictures of the Devil’s favourite Demon both masked and unmasked. You will see Kane as you’ve never seen him before.

So without further ado, sit back, relax and enjoy the trip down memory lane! or not, as the case may be!

#1 WWF Champion

One big happy family

At King of the Ring 1998, Kane became WWF Champion by beating Stone Cold Steve Austin in a first blood match. It was a match that wasn’t without controversy as Mankind and The Undertaker both interfered, despite competing earlier in the night in the infamous Hell in a Cell match.

The Undertaker levelled Austin with a chair accidentally and the Rattlesnake was busted wide open.

The referee did not see the interference and awarded Kane the win and the WWF Championship. Even if the referee would have seen that Undertaker busted Austin open, I’m not sure there wasn’t anything he could have done about it as there are no disqualifications in a first blood match.

Kane would only hold on to the top title for a day as he would lose it back to Stone Cold Steve Austin the next night on Raw.

Due to Kane’s reign lasting less than 24 hours, there aren’t many pictures of the Devil’s favourite Demon with the Championship in hand and most of them are just Kane on his own or with Paul Bearer, but I stumbled upon this rare little beauty of Kane, Mankind and Paul Bearer all posing with the title.

The quality isn’t great but the rarity makes up for it. Father, son and the deranged maniac.