8 predictions for the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE World Cup

In less than 48 hours, WWE Crown Jewel will kick-off. Amidst the controversy, WWE stood adamantly on its stance to go to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Although John Cena and Daniel Bryan pulled out from the pay per view, the rest of the scheduled crew members are either in transit or have reached the Kingdom.

Even though the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, and SmackDown Live tag team championships are defended during the event, the primary gimmick of the event is the inaugural World Cup tournament, where eight superstars, four from RAW and four from SmackDown Live, will compete in a knockout tournament, and the winner would be crowned as the "Best in the World".

The scheduled superstars for the World Cup tournament are Seth Rollins (RAW), Kurt Angle (RAW), Bobby Lashley (RAW), Dolph Ziggler (RAW), The Miz (SmackDown Live), Randy Orton (SmackDown Live), Jeff Hardy (SmackDown Live), and the returning Rey Mysterio (SmackDown Live).

In this article, we will be analysing all the participants in the World Cup, and predict the progress of each superstar in the tournament. So, without further ado, lets get started.

#1 Dolph Ziggler

Can Ziggler show the world his worth?

Dolph Ziggler defeated Dean Ambrose in the qualifying match on RAW to secure his spot in the World Cup. The Showoff has clinched the United States title, Intercontinental title and RAW tag team title within the last 12 months. Thus, he would be looking forward to adding a significant accolade to his resume.

With Drew McIntyre in his corner, Ziggler looks set to advance to the next round. However, he is taking on the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle in the preliminary round. WWE could be using Ziggler as a stepping stone for Kurt Angle, and hence Ziggler may not go beyond the first round.

Prediction: First round exit

