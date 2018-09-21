8 predictions for the WWE Crown Jewel match card

Mayank Jain

WWE Crown Jewel

WWE tours Saudi Arabia for the second time this year having announced a pay-per-view named Crown Jewel taking place in Riyadh on the 2nd of November.

The company has announced a World Cup Championship tournament and a blockbuster main event for the show featuring Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. Here are some predictions for Crown Jewel's match card.

#1 Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs The Authors Of Pain (RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS)

RAW tag team championship

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are the current tag team champions and are involved in a feud with Rollins and Ambrose. Now, with Drake Maverick aligning himself with the AOP and revealing that he is going to make the AOP Raw tag team champions, it shouldn't be some kind of joke.

With AOP on the roll right now, it would be refreshing to see all of these A class teams going against each other in Saudi Arabia.

#2 New Day vs The Bar (SMACKDOWN LIVE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS)

SD Live tag team championship

New Day and The Bar are set to collide at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view, and there is no way these two fantastic teams will be finished with each other after just a match.

After all, The New Day are the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of the WWE, and The Bar ended their legendary run as tag team champs. So these teams must throw another great bout at Crown Jewel.

#3 Cedric Alexander vs Lio Rush (CRUISER-WEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP)

Lio Rush

Cedric Alexander has proven his worth against everyone from Mustafa Ali to Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy.

Murphy poses a serious threat to Alexander come Super Show-Down, but if Alexander comes out victorious, the only man who deserves a shot at the title is Lio Rush. He is way too talented for his age, and is very charismatic. A match between these two guys would be an instant classic.

