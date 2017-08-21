8 questions from WWE Summerslam 2017 we most need answering

Once again, WWE leave us with more questions than answers.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 21:43 IST

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2017Summerslam 2017 can be summed up as a fairly underwhelming night capped off by a tremendous main event that might have changed the face of the WWE forever.

Braun Strowman was easily the star of the night and fans will be keen to see where his rivalry with Brock Lesnar goes from here.

As for the rest of the action, it wasn't exactly a bad Summerslam show but there were still some very questionable booking decisions and points of concern for the WWE going forward.

Now that the dust has settled, here are eight questions from WWE Summerslam 2017 that most need answering:

#1 Should we feel sorry for Baron Corbin?

A long way back.

It's safe to say it's been a bad week for Baron Corbin. After losing his Money in the Bank cash-in match against Jinder Mahal on Smackdown, some hoped this would be the start of a monster heel push that would have seen him tear through the rest of the roster out of anger and frustration.

If his Summerslam match with John Cena is anything to go by, this certainly isn't the plan for "The Lone Wolf" going forward. He instead succumbed to the Cena monster, losing his match in an unceremonious fashion that did nothing to redeem his embarrassment last Tuesday.

If we believe the rumours and speculation, this downward trend is the result of Corbin getting into a few misguided tussles with several people on Twitter. In one sense, Corbin has nobody to blame but himself because if you're someone who is tipped to become a WWE Champion, you'd probably be more cautious about how you behave online.

But we can't deny that the WWE have some responsibility in all of this, and the punishment Corbin is receiving does come across as a little unjustified. Surely the company has its own measures in place to monitor what their Superstars say and do online. Who is asking any questions about the WWE's social media policy for instance?

Plus, we seem to live in a much more protected time than we used to. Imagine if Stone Cold or The Rock had access to Twitter back in 1998. It's hard to believe they would have always remained tactful, but would Vince have really cared back then anyway?

It all seems a little too harsh on Corbin at the moment, especially when you consider that people like Seth Rollins have been forgiven for far worse activity online recently. Where does The Lone Wolf go from here? Let's just hope Vince has learnt how to let things go.