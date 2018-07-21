8 rumored matches for Summer Slam that WWE Universe should know about

What do you think will happen at Summerslam?

What does WWE have planned for Summerslam?

While the official answer to that is unknown and will only become clear once WWE reveals more in the weeks leading up to Summerslam, there are a string of reports speculating that there are eight rumored matches for the pay per view.

Of course, that number can and probably will change as time goes on, but the ones that have been mentioned are pretty interesting.

In fact, they seem to hint at a few interesting swerves over the course of the next couple of weeks, which could be very good for a company that has dropped the ball in quite a few storylines recently.

Furthermore, they seem to raise some interesting questions about what the future of WWE will even look like after the pay per view takes place.

Questions like who will be WWE Champion or who will be The Universal champion all come to mind and that's not even the tip of the iceberg. There's also a few dream matches thrown in for good measure, which will no doubt boost the viewership reign for the second of the big four pay per views.

With that being said, and another edition of Summerslam fast approaching, here are the eight rumored matches for the pay per view and a little bit of speculation on what will happen. Keep in mind that these matches are just what is rumored to be happening and could be subject to change based on how The WWE Universe reacts to its execution.

Enjoy.

#8 Bayley versus Sasha Banks

Where is WWE going with this storyline between Bayley and Sasha Banks?

It's going to be interesting to see how WWE goes from an 'I love you' to an 'I hate you' scenario between Bayley and Sasha Banks, but the idea reeks of them doing an obsessed stalker angle between the two.

Why WWE would want to do something like this to two of their most prominent female superstars is perplexing, but maybe they can do something with it.

With that being said, there aren't that many other options for WWE to do right now with the two women and the sooner they get through this storyline, the sooner they can move on to something more meaningful.

Of course, WWE could always draw it out if they wanted to, but why would they with how it has spiraled in recent months.

