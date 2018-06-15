8 scenarios for each female WWE Superstar to win at Money In The Bank

Find out the keys to victory for each of the women in the second-ever ladder match...

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 20:39 IST

One of these eight women will be the second women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match winner in history...

The women have been making a lot of history over the past couple of years, and last year at Money In The Bank was no exception. For the very first time, the women had their own ladder match for a chance at their own Money In The Bank briefcase containing a contract good for 365 days to cash in for a title opportunity.

Thanks to the help of James Ellsworth, Carmella was the first Money In The Bank winner. On April 10th, she would finally cash it in on Charlotte Flair after The IIconics attacked.

Combining the men with the women, there have been a total of 19 winners of the briefcase, with 16 successfully cashing in to become a WWE champion. That is good for an 84% success rate, making it one of the best opportunities that a WWE Superstar has to become a world champion.

Last year, only five women competed in the ladder match, but this year a total of eight women (four from Monday Night Raw and four from SmackDown Live) will compete. This article is going to take a look at scenarios that will show how each of these eight women could be the winner of the ladder match come Sunday.

The women are not ranked in any particular order, they will be listed in alphabetical order. Let's start things off with The Boss...

#1 Sasha Banks

Sasha's namesake is within Money In The Bank, will it help propel her to the briefcase?

A lot of people are predicting that "The Boss" Sasha Banks will be the one to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase. Part of that reason is her success in the women's division as a four-time WWE Raw Women's Champion.

The problem with each of those title reigns is she has never successfully had a title defense. She wants to climb that ladder and pull down that briefcase to become champion once more and erase that stigma from her record.

One thing is for sure, the Money In The Bank Briefcase would make for a nice accessory for The Boss.