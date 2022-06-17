8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Every week, the WWE Network and Peacock libraries grow. The two on-demand services are home to a wealth of programming from WWE.

The content available doesn't end with just WWE. Both services offer programming from past promotions, including WCW, ECW, Mid-South, and more. They feature modern programming from independent companies like wXw Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling.

This week is no different. Eight new shows are added to the archives for the weekend. The upcoming content varies from new in-ring programming, interview shows, and even an episode of a WWE Network original series.

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend:

#8. WWE Talking Smack will air

Drew McIntyre!

Talking Smack holds a special place in many fans' hearts. The interview show first started when the brand extension was re-started in 2016. Daniel Bryan & Renee Young initially hosted the program.

Today, the SmackDown post-show is a different format. Matt Camp & Jackie Redmond usually host from Standford, Connecticut. A guest panelist typically joins the pair. The trio discusses the happenings from SmackDown the night prior. The show also features interviews conducted at the arena with various superstars and on-screen performers.

A new episode will be added to the archives Saturday morning. The superstars set to appear on this weekend's Talking Smack haven't been revealed. The stars featured are rarely announced before SmackDown airing on Fox. The guest panelist has also not been revealed.

#7. ICW & #6. PROGRESS & 5. wXw, a trio of independent wrestling shows, will become viewable

Over the last several years, WWE Network and Peacock have aired new wrestling programming that doesn't just come from World Wrestling Entertainment. While the on-demand platform has provided content outside of WWE since 2014, the companies highlighted were no longer in business.

Three independent wrestling companies are regularly featured. All three come from Europe. wXw in Germany regularly offers somewhat recent programming. PROGRESS Wrestling from England also provides content. Insane Championship Wrestling from Scotland is the most consistent. While ICW provides content weekly, PROGRESS and wXw generally fluctuate.

This Saturday will see all three companies offering something new. ICW will air a new episode of Fight Club. The German promotion will provide wXw We Love Wrestling #31. Jurn Simmons vs. Tristian Archer headlines this program. Lastly, the two platforms will air PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 1. The show will feature former WWE Superstar John Morrison taking on former AEW star Jack Evans.

#4. SmackDown & #3. Main Event, both shows will be added to the archives

In addition to new programming, WWE Network and Peacock often add archived shows. Due to contractual obligations, RAW and SmackDown can't be added immediately to the platforms. The same can be said for Main Event.

WWE Main Event has about a two-week window before an episode can be added to the archives. An episode taped on May 30 will be available on Saturday. The show featured R-Truth vs. T-Bar. Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa also clashed in this episode.

RAW and SmackDown have a 30-day window before an episode can be added on demand. The blue brand's show from May 20 will be available on Sunday. The episode features RK-Bro and The Usos battling in a tag team championship unification match.

#2. NXT Level Up will feature brand new bout

Ivy Nile and Elektra Lopez on NXT Level Up

NXT Level Up is, in many ways, the developmental program for the developmental program. The show serves as a place for young stars to be introduced before becoming regulars on the main NXT TV show.

The Level Up program replaced 205 Live but maintains a format similar to the purple brand. An episode generally features three matches. These bouts are usually taped before the live NXT show on Tuesdays. NXT Level Up then airs on Friday following SmackDown.

This week's edition of NXT Level Up sees three intriguing bouts. The main event will have Ivy Nile taking on Elektra Lopez. The second-generation star Arianna Grace battles the young Thea Hail. Lastly, Myles Borne will make his NXT TV debut to take on Guru Raaj.

#1. Table For 3 sees The Hurt Business reunite

The Hurt Business on Table For 3!

Table For 3 is one of the longest-running WWE Network original series. The show's concept sees three wrestling superstars and personalities sitting down together. The trio typically has a nice meal while sharing stories.

On Friday, a new edition of Table For 3 will be available on both platforms. This video is the third episode of season six. The episode title is Table For 3: Back In Hurt Business.

RAW's Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin will be the trio representing The Hurt Business. With MVP and Lashley currently at odds, it makes sense that the faction manager won't be included.

WWE Network and Peacock will be offering a wealth of content this weekend. From Table For 3 to new indie uploads to NXT Level Up, there's something for everybody.

