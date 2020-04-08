8 Superstars who have won RAW and SmackDown world titles but not NXT

Shield members and multi-time world champions on the main roster who did not win any world titles on NXT

These 8 Superstars did not win any world title on NXT, but have claimed quite a bit of gold on the main roster

Becky Lynch; The Shield

NXT, since being introduced a decade ago, has been the brand to help young and new Superstars hone their craft and learn the WWE way before moving to RAW and SmackDown.

While NXT has carved a niche for itself and produces fantastic matches and storylines, is still seen as a stepping stone to the main roster. Superstars who win titles on NXT or have feuds for these titles eventually get called up to the main roster.

But, there have been some Superstars who have been successful on the main roster and won world titles on RAW and SmackDown even though they didn't on NXT.

Here, let's take a look at 8 Superstars who have won RAW and SmackDown world titles but not NXT:

#8 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch as RAW Women's Champion

Becky Lynch took the WWE women's division by storm over one and a half years ago, and was in one of the hottest feuds in WWE against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The Man won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

She won the SmackDown Women's title for the third time and the RAW Women's title for the first time at WrestleMania 35, but Lynch has never won the NXT Championship. Lynch joined WWE in 2013 and joined NXT, and was on the black and gold brand for two years.

She had the opportunity to win it at NXT TakeOver: Rival in 2015 in a fatal 4-way match featuring Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and the eventual winner, Sasha Banks. She had another opportunity at winning the title at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, this time in a singles match against Banks, which Banks won.

She was called up to the main roster a few months later, and just a year later became the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion when she won at Backlash, winning a six-pack elimination challenge match.

