8 things WWE got right on SmackDown Live this week

Another great showing from the blue brand

This week on SmackDown Live, the blue brand went full steam ahead into the build for WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and unlike Raw, SmackDown Live was fully invested in making each of the narratives they presented on Tuesday night have some sort of significance moving forward.

Moreover, this was a fun episode that managed to be significant and entertaining at the same time, and it is the minor details that the blue brand gets right every week which makes the broadcast standout from WWE's weekly programming.

From future World Champions stealing the show, to an unexpected return that kicked off the show in style, SmackDown Live succeeded on every level this week, and this is a hot streak the blue brand must keep running for a long time.

#1 King Booker and The New Day bring back memories

A fun opening segment

SmackDown Live kicked off this week with the new SmackDown Live Tag Team champions The New Day - Kofi, Big E and Xavier hosting a celebration for the sole reason of becoming five time World Tag Team champions.

If you have been following The New Day's backstage interviews over the last few months you would come to the realisation that this celebration was coming as Big E wouldn't stop hilariously reiterating his five count NXT gimmick.

And The New Day's celebration had everything from dancing, to an abundance of pancakes, and it had one more thing - a surprise return from none other than King Booker T!

Booker T returned to SmackDown Live this week to anoint members of The New Day into the five time royalty club, and it was hilarious. There were spin-a-rooni's from everyone in the ring, and Booker went old school on The New Day, it is a sight to remember, and it reminds fans that SmackDown Live thrives when focusing on these smaller more fun moments.

