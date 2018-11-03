8 things WWE must do next week on Monday Night Raw

Whats next for Monday Night Raw after Crown Jewel?

What happens next?

That has to be question after what took place at Crown Jewel on Friday, and while the pay per view will forever be shrouded in controversy for certain reasons, it actually ended up being a step forward booking wise for the company. In fact, WWE did a lot to move things forward and set up for The Survivor Series pay per view, which is in two weeks.

With that being said and WWE not really having a lot of time before The Survivor Series pay per view, it is imperative the company capitalises on what happened at Crown Jewel. Furthermore, they need to amplify the existing feuds in a way that will make the upcoming pay per view a must watch for fans.

In the end, it's up to WWE how they want to book the upcoming pay per view, but these eight things would at least be a good start. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what you think WWE need to do in order to successfully build to Survivor Series.

#8 Put Finn Balor in a squash match against Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley. Who wins this time?

Bobby Lashley needs to regain momentum after being knocked out in the first round of the best in the world tournament, and the best way to do that is give him a win in a squash match with Finn Balor. Not only will the move re-assert his dominance over the rest of the Raw roster, it also gives WWE an excuse to put Lashley in the Survivor Series match.

Interestingly enough, if WWE goes forward with their rumored plan to have team Angle versus team Corbin at Survivor Series, the loss would put Balor in a situation to join one of the teams, and get revenge on Lashley. If nothing else, that at least keeps their feud going into the fall months, but gives Lashley his much needed win first.

