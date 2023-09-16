8-time champion to join The Judgment Day following WWE SmackDown tease? It's not Jey Uso!

The Judgment Day seems to have taken over WWE in more ways than one. While the heel faction was dominant on RAW, ever since Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, the stable has also become an active part of SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, Finn Balor faced AJ Styles. While the match between the two went well, a SmackDown superstar teased joining Balor's faction. The star in question is Jimmy Uso. Just when the referee sent Priest and Mysterio backstage during Balor's match, he interfered and helped Balor win.

Later, the commentator also questioned whether Jimmy Uso was interested in joining The Judgment Day. While there was no immediate answer, the eight-time champion met Finn Balor backstage.

During the segment, Balor asked Jimmy if he would like to join The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

The Irish wrestler also mentioned the faction's offer to Jey Uso and added he was sure Jimmy missed him. While the latter seemed reluctant to hear the proposal early on, he seemed interested once Balor mentioned Judgment Day had no leader like Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how this story goes forward.

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

While WWE has had several shows since Bray Wyatt's death, the wrestling world has not moved on from the wrestler's demise. Several superstars and fans continue to pour their tributes to the late superstar. One wrestler who joined in doing the same is Rhea Ripley.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's RIju Dasgupta, Ripley detailed her time with Wyatt. She mentioned The Eater of the Worlds was a special person.

"I didn't really have too much time with Bray, but the time that I did have was very special. He was such a lovely dude, like a genuine nice human being. When I first got called up to the main roster, obviously it was a very daunting experience. I was very timid and scared, and saying hello to the superstars up there was very, very scary for someone that was new coming from NXT," she said. [4:31 – 5:03]

Rhea Ripley is just one of the several WWE Superstars who have said similar things about Bray Wyatt. While Wyatt is not around, his legacy will continue through moments of appreciation from fans and colleagues.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here