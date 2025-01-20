8-time champion to make his WWE RAW debut and attack JBL tonight? Chances explored

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, better known as JBL, is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight. The 58-year-old's appearance was advertised about a week ago, and he will make his presence felt at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. However, his Netflix debut could be ruined by an eight-time champion who could make a debut of his own.

The eight-time champion in question is Frankie Kazarian, and he has a bone to pick with JBL. The former five-time TNA X-Division Champion and three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion had big plans for Genesis 2025 last night. He planned on using the Call Your Shot Trophy last night but was ultimately stopped by the Hall of Famer with a clothesline.

This did not sit well with Kazarian, who took to X (fka Twitter) to air his frustrations. He mentioned how sick he was getting of JBL showing up "uninvited" to TNA, and that perhaps in retaliation, he would show up to WWE RAW tonight and clothesline the legend. You can check out his full tweet here.

"Getting real sick of this b**tard showing up, uninvited, to @ThisIsTNA which is MY show. Maybe I'll show up on @WWE #RawOnNetflix and clothesline the hell out of @JCLayfield #KingofTNA," wrote Frankie Kazarian.

It would be quite something if Kazarian were to appear tonight on WWE RAW, especially in light of WWE and TNA's multi-year partnership. But of course, this is all just speculation at this point.

Seth Rollins is all set to face Drew McIntyre tonight on WWE RAW

JBL coming back to WWE RAW and the chance of Frankie Kazarian showing up are not the only reasons to be thrilled about tonight. Another highlight is in store, with a highly anticipated showdown on the horizon as the WWE Universe gears up for a rematch from WrestleMania 40. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are ready to face off in an epic battle.

The two superstars had a brief confrontation on last week's RAW, as they both interrupted CM Punk's segment. Things looked like they could get physical, but fortunately, the tensions settled down quickly. Nevertheless, in light of what happened, a match was announced for tonight.

It is a huge match, as bragging rights are on the line. It will be interesting to see which of the two men will come out on top.

