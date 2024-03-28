8-time champion needs to surprise fans by helping Seth Rollins retain his title at WrestleMania 40 

Seth Rollins is set to defend his coveted gold against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, an eight-time champion needs to ensure that The Visionary walks out of The Show of Shows with the gold.

We are talking about Seth Rollins' arch-nemesis CM Punk. The Second City Saint has had his differences with Rollins in recent years. However, he needs to help The Visionary reign supreme for numerous reasons.

CM Punk has a score to settle with Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

CM Punk suffered a devastating injury in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following that, Drew McIntyre handed a brutal beatdown to the 45-year-old on RAW. The Scottish Psychopath has since been firing verbal volleys at The Voice of the Voiceless.

McIntyre has been continuously mocking Punk's injury, going as far as saying that he prayed for the former WWE Champion to get hurt. Given the recent turn of events, the veteran indeed has some unfinished business with the Scotsman. Hence, he could hit back at The Scottish Psychopath in the best way possible by costing him a potential win at WrestleMania 40.

Punk needs to ensure that the gold remains on Seth Rollins' shoulders until he is medically cleared

WWE's initial WrestleMania plans seemingly had CM Punk taking on Seth Rollins. However, it didn't come to fruition due to Punk's unfortunate injury.

However, a potential match between the duo is still in the cards. Fans should expect the creative team to book the rivals in a program as soon as Punk is medically cleared to compete.

Meanwhile, The Voice of the Voiceless could make sure the title remains on Rollins' shoulders until their planned match could be for the World Heavyweight Title. For that, he needs to help the champion win at WrestleMania 40.

An apt explanation for McIntyre's loss

While it seemed like Drew McIntyre was stuck in a rut a while back, he has turned things around quite beautifully in the last couple of months. The Scottish Psychopath has been a breath of fresh air on the red brand since turning heel.

Given his recent rise, a potential clean loss at WrestleMania 40 could hurt his momentum. Hence, the company needs to have Punk interfere to cost McIntyre a potential win. This could then act as an appropriate explanation for the Scotsman's loss.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you want CM Punk to cost Drew McIntyre against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion