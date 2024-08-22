8-time champion to return as Roman Reigns' mystery partner? - 2 WWE Superstars who can turn heel at Bash in Berlin and 2 who may turn face

Triple H has only confirmed four matches for Bash in Berlin, only two of which will see WWE championships on the line. The show's match card could see other surprise additions as we inch closer to the event, laying the groundwork for several top names undergoing a massive change in their characters, fueled by their motivations or grudges.

Here, we look at two WWE Superstars who may turn heel at Bash in Berlin and two who may turn face, and how. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 May turn face at Bash in Berlin - Jimmy Uso

As of this writing, no match confirmed for Bash in Berlin would warrant Jimmy Uso's return on the show. However, with more than a week left for the event, we may see old and new Bloodline members booked in matches that would open up the path for Jimmy to return for the first time since SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

Jey Uso will compete in the tournament to crown the number one contender for Bron Breakker's gold, and the two superstars could battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship at Bash in Berlin. Jimmy cost Jey his first shot at a singles title, and this time, the eight-time Tag Team Champion could return to help his brother against the dominant heel champion, facilitating the top babyface's much-deserved win.

If not, Roman Reigns could plan his revenge against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline for last week's brutal attack, setting up a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. This would leave Roman needing a tag team partner, and he may find help from Jimmy Uso, who has a bone to pick with Sikoa.

#2 May turn heel at Bash in Berlin - Kevin Owens

One of the most intriguing storylines heading into Bash in Berlin has seen two friends on the cusp of a heartbreaking fallout. Cody Rhodes expressed his desire to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Still, the latter denied citing his reasons, primarily focused on not earning a title opportunity. However, the potential threat of Roman Reigns getting the next title shot annoyed Owens into accepting the challenge.

Fighting for the prize has been a defining trait of Kevin Owens' wrestling persona, and he has built credibility as a superstar aware of his history and storylines. He has had a habit of turning on people. However, this time, Triple H is likely booking a long-term narrative that may see Kevin Owens turn heel and attack Cody Rhodes after losing in the world championship match at the upcoming premium live event.

#3 May turn face at Bash in Berlin - Nia Jax

Nia Jax has found a close friend and a trusted ally in Tiffany Stratton, who helped the powerhouse win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Ms. Money in the Bank also organized a massive celebration for Jax's championship victory on SmackDown last week. However, the celebrations were cut short when Mia Yim hijacked the event and launched a massive attack on the champion.

If Jax puts the title on the line against Yim at Bash in Berlin, it will open up an avenue for Tiffany Stratton to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. She is widely regarded as one of the fastest-rising talents on SmackDown and is often hailed for her impressive heel work. Stratton could dethrone Jax in the latter's first championship defense, setting up her face turn after a shocking title loss.

#4 May turn heel at Bash in Berlin - DIY

The Street Profits defeated DIY in the tournament finals to become the number one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship. They are set to challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for the title on SmackDown this week. However, this match may end in disqualification, given potential interferences from Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa himself, or a returning Jimmy Uso. Thus, Nick Aldis may be forced to reschedule this match for Bash in Berlin, which could result in an unsuspecting heel turn for another team.

The Bloodline defeated DIY using its illegal interferences to end Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's title reign in less than a month. DIY could come back looking for revenge and may attack the challengers, too, in a spiteful reaction towards the abovementioned loss against The Street Profits. This would create a massive feud between the Profits and DIY while The Bloodline members enter into an all-out civil war.

