8-time WWE champion to finally join the Wyatt Sicks after massive breakup at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE Universe saw the return of The Wyatt Sicks back in May 2025 after a five-month-long hiatus. Representing the eerie faction, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy have captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, there is a chance that Uncle Howdy and his crew could recruit Alexa Bliss if her alliance with Charlotte Flair comes to an end at SummerSlam.Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women’s Champion and a three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. Right now, Little Miss Bliss has teamed up with Charlotte Flair to aim for the doubles gold in the women’s division. The duo is heading to The Biggest Party of the Summer to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for their titles.Speaking to FOX News in a recent interview, Lexi was asked about her take on joining The Wyatt Sicks. The eight-time WWE champion noted that she believed in the words of the late Bray Wyatt, that a union with the faction continuing his legacy would be something big.&quot;I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it. Windham (Wyatt) always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen,&quot; she said. [H/T Fox News]It should be noted that if Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair lose their title shot at SummerSlam, there is a chance that The Queen could turn on Lexi. The duo has already failed to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship once at the 2025 Evolution. This could give Uncle Howdy a chance to offer a place in The Wyatt Sicks. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Alexa Bliss gave up a win on WWE SmackDown to save Charlotte FlairLast week on WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss faced Roxanne Perez in singles action. During the match, Raquel Rodriguez offered support to The Prodigy from the ringside by creating distractions and opportunities for her tag team partner. However, Charlotte Flair didn’t let it fly, which led to a scuffle between the two.The final moments of the match saw Lexi line up for a Twisted Bliss from the top rope. However, she noticed that Big Mami Cool was about to hit The Queen with a Power Bomb outside the ring. Changing targets, Lexi hit Twisted Bliss on Rodriguez. While this helped her save Flair, she lost the match to Perez, who was waiting in the ring and won via a rollup pinfall shortly after.While this counts as a loss for the five-time WWE Women’s Champion, it did give her some affinity points with her “non-friend” tag team partner. It would be interesting to see if this union of convenience between the two top singles stars allows them to earn double gold in New Jersey.