8-time WWE champion must return after a decade at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble will kick off the first-ever Road to WrestleMania without Vince McMahon at the helm of WWE.

The WWE Universe will be watching to see what twists and turns can now occur under new management. There is also hope that one of the most controversial stars will finally make their return.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk departed World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2014, with his final appearance coming at the Royal Rumble. Next year's show will mark a decade since his final appearance, and it could be a hint that this is where he will re-appear.

Of course, in a perfect world, CM Punk will return, win The Royal Rumble, and finally realize his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. If it was still 2015, this would be a predictable outcome for the show, but in 2024, it's hard to imagine the company would allow him to mainevent WrestleMania the same year he returns.

It's been a rough few years for CM Punk, but a return could give his career a new lease on life in 2024.

Is CM Punk open to returning to WWE?

CM Punk has wrestled for AEW in recent years and has shown that he still has a passion for the business. While his personal issues have made the headlines, it is also clear that he is still a fan of the industry and could be convinced to return to the place where he once found fame.

The former WWE Champion has always noted that it was his goal to main event WrestleMania, and if the company could guarantee that this is the result he will get if he returns and the price is right, then he could be convinced.

Do you think CM Punk will return at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.