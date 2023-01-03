8 top WWE Superstars who surprisingly missed RAW

The first episode of WWE RAW in 2023 aired this week. While the show was primarily deemed successful, several familiar faces were missing from the event.

Some of the events of the last few weeks made many of these absentees quite interesting, as there was no storyline advancement for certain performers heading into the Royal Rumble.

The following list looks at just eight top WWE Superstars who were missing from this week's episode of RAW.

#8/7/6. The Judgment Day

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio was the only member of The Judgment Day to feature on RAW this week after he was arrested on Christmas Eve. Mysterio cut a promo where he talked about how much his time in prison had changed him. He also made it clear that his issues with Rey Mysterio were far from over.

It's unclear why Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley were not part of the show. Their storyline was one of the only ongoing feuds over the festive period. However, Ripley was active on social media during the show and reacted to Domink's promo.

#5. The Miz

Ahead of the festive period, The Miz brought back Bronson Reed, who helped him defeat Dexter Lumis and win back his money. The Miz wasn't anywhere to be seen this week, but the company did play a video package to remind the WWE Universe of Reed's capability.

Dexter Lumis was in action in The A-Lister's absence and defeated Chad Gable. This angle could suggest that the feud between Miz and Lumis has now come to an end.

#4/3/2. The O.C.

＠MiaYim Looks like you've got yourself a tag team partner after all, ＠BeckyLynchWWE! It's MICHIN!＠MiaYim #WWERaw Looks like you've got yourself a tag team partner after all, ＠BeckyLynchWWE! It's MICHIN!＠MiaYim #WWERaw https://t.co/SFroAdgK7O

Mia Yim made an appearance last night on RAW to help Becky Lynch in her tag team match against Damage CTRL. Yim and Lynch came up short after IYO SKY pinned the former RETRIBUTION member. However, the rest of The O.C. was missing from the show.

AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury at a WWE live event last week, which was why he was absent. Meanwhile, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have made the trip over to Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson is set to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga at the high-profile show.

#1. Bobby Lashley was missing again on WWE RAW

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra HURT BUSINESS BACK SOON?! MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin hanging out backstageHURT BUSINESS BACK SOON?! #WWERAW MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin hanging out backstage 👀👀👀 HURT BUSINESS BACK SOON?! #WWERAW https://t.co/IRSSU8QAiA

The Hurt Business reunion was teased again this week on RAW, but Bobby Lashley was once again nowhere in sight. The former WWE Champion was fired by Adam Pearce a few weeks ago before he went back on his decision and clarified that Lashley would be welcome on the show again.

Last night MVP was seen backstage with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin discussing something with Adam Pearce. However, Lashley was a clear absentee, given that many fans now believe that The Hurt Business could be set to reform.

Did you notice any other stars that were missing from RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

