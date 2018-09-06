8 Wrestlers Who Will Never Return To The WWE

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.52K // 06 Sep 2018, 00:19 IST

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

The WWE are the biggest and most successful company in the history of professional wrestling. There is no doubt about it. Ever since being purchased by Vincent K McMahon from his father, Vince Sr, the company has grown from being one of several territories in the United States of America to being the dominant force in the continent, then the world.

Most wrestlers we see on WWE tv these days will have grown up watching the shows, hoping that one day they would be able to walk down that aisle. And whilst working for WWE has been a dream come true, some wrestlers have not enjoyed their time with the number one show.

Here are 8 wrestlers who will never return to the WWE.

Gail Kim

Kim did return in 2008, but later said she regretted returning, and vowed never to go back.

In her 2003 debut, Gail Kim shocked the world, capturing the Women's Championship in a battle royal on RAW. It was a shocking moment to say the least, and Kim's athletic ability meshed well with the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita and Victoria.

However, the rest of her WWE career could not match. Kim dropped the title a month later, and randomly turned heel, before an injury took her out in November. Returning in April 2004, Kim wrestled sporadically, before being released in October, a release that cought the Canadian off guard.

As a multiple-time Impact Knockouts Champion, and 2016 TNA Hall of Famer, don't expect her to return to the company.

