WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Match card predictions for the PPV

Predicting which matches will be on the card at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Preview 23 Aug 2017, 15:14 IST

What can we expect at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017?

We are just through with WWE Summerslam 2017 and the episodes of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live in the two days immediately following The Biggest Party of the Summer and boy have things heated up on the blue brand.

Baron Corbin is no longer Mr Money in the Bank, John Cena has left for Monday Night Raw, and Bobby Roode has made his glorious debut on Tuesday nights. There is a significant shift in the landscape of Smackdown Live as we enter the final quarter of 2017.

The next really big pay per view from the WWE's "B Show" is Hell in a Cell, which comes to us on October 8th from Detroit, Michigan and we thought we'd indulge ourselves and predict what the match card could be. So, without any further ado, here is the predicted match card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2017:

#1 Tye Dillinger vs Mike Kanellis (Singles match) (Kickoff Show)

The Perfect 10 with yet another kickoff show win?

Tye Dillinger has been steadily working his way up the card with a bunch of kick-off show matches and we expect that to continue at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017.

With Mike Kanellis going nowhere upwards anytime soon, we expect him to put Dillinger over clean.

Prediction: Tye Dillinger wins