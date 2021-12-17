8 WWE Superstars who could align with Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Brock Lesnar faces off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1 in just over two weeks' time. The Beast Incarnate has been seen as one of the most dominant forces in the company over the past decade, but Reigns could finally have his number.

With The Bloodline in tow, and with Paul Heyman on his payroll, The Tribal Chief seems to hold all the cards in his current feud with Brock Lesnar. That being said, Reigns has made enough enemies over the years, and there are still several superstars in the company who would be happy to help Lesnar's cause.

The following are just a few men who could align themselves with Brock Lesnar in order to overcome The Bloodline:

#8. WWE Superstar Sami Zayn could align with Brock Lesnar to help him defeat Roman Reigns

One of the best storylines on WWE TV over the past few weeks has centered around Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar. The two men have had an interesting back and forth on SmackDown. This has led to Zayn losing his Universal Championship shot and then being attacked by The Beast Incarnate last week.

If it wasn't for Paul Heyman's interference, Sami Zayn and Brock were ready to leave the arena and go hunting together. This could still be on the table if Zayn is a forgiving person.

Zayn would also be a fantastic manager for Brock if WWE wanted to allow these two to continue to work together. The chemistry between them is undeniable and it shouldn't be overlooked by WWE, since many people didn't have that sort of energy with Brock Lesnar.

If The Bloodline make their return on SmackDown this week and Brock Lesnar needs some help to neutralize The Usos, it's easy to imagine that Sami Zayn could be in his corner.

Zayn wants his approval and whilst he's just as scared of Brock Lesnar as every other WWE Superstar, he also has an axe to grind with Roman Reigns, which could be enough for him to join forces with The Beast Incarnate.

