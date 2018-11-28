8 WWE Superstars who need to retire in 2019

Is the Undertaker and these other nine stars done with The WWE?

Who will father time come to collect on next?

As harsh of a reality as that might sound, it is the natural order of the pro wrestling business and it allows The WWE to prepare for the future . It also allows Superstars that have given their hearts and souls to the wrestling business a chance to finally rest their beaten and battered bodies, which they have deserved for some time now.

With that being said and another calendar year almost upon us, which popular superstars are most likely to retire and which one's are likely to stay with the company for a few more years? While its impossible to know who exactly will hang up their boots in 2019 and who won't, we can make educated guesses off a variety of factors.

#8 Rhyno

What does the future hold for Rhyno in The WWE?

Where the hell has Rhyno gone?

The former ECW superstar and master of the Gore, used to be tag team champions over on SmackDown Live with Heath Slater, but they were eventually unseated. They were then moved to Monday Night Raw where they failed to recapture title gold and have been an afterthought ever since then.

While Heath Slater probably has a little bit more use in him as joke fodder, Rhyno's prospects don't seem as great. In fact, with his age, previous injuries, place on the card, the lack of direction WWE seems to have for him and the lack of TV time he has been reviving lately, retirement seems like the easy choice for the former champion.

