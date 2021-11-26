8 WWE Women who debuted in unique roles 

WWE Superstars are not always able to be signed by the company following their first tryout. Often this leads to stars creating a working relationship with the company and being asked to have small roles on SmackDown or RAW.

In the past several stars like Dean Ambrose, CM Punk, Matt and Jeff Hardy and several others have all made their debuts in segments where they were unknown to fans.

This isn't limited to the male population of the WWE roster, there are also several current and former female wrestlers who made their debut in unique on-screen roles. Let's take a look at five:

#8. WWE Hall of Famer Lita debuted as one of The Godfather's Ho's

90s WWE @90sWWE Throwback to Lita's first WWF TV appearance as part of The Godfather's Ho Train 👀 Throwback to Lita's first WWF TV appearance as part of The Godfather's Ho Train 👀 https://t.co/IraNIPWeyH

Lita is one of the most famous former female wrestlers in the world but when she made her debut in WWE, it was in a much more understated role.

Many members of the WWE Universe assume that Lita made her debut in 2000 when she was aligned with Essa Rios. The former four-time women's champion actually made her debut a year earlier when she was one of The Godfather's Ho's on the July 4th episode of Heat and 5th episode of Raw Is War.

It is ironic that Lita made her debut alongside The Godfather since Essa Rios was later seen with the star's entourage and this then led to tension between the two stars. Rios then turned on Lita and it was the beginning of her move over to Team Xtreme.

Sticky @BigDumpy69 July 4, 1999, Sunday Night Heat. Lita comes out as one of Godfather's Hos July 4, 1999, Sunday Night Heat. Lita comes out as one of Godfather's Hos https://t.co/xC0QOSWBr8

Of course, Lita isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who got her start as one of The Godfather's Ho's since Ivory's first taste of the WWE spotlight came by The Godfather's side.

Ivory's first appearance for WWE was a few months before Lita's and was also just a one-off appearance before she was officially introduced just a few months later in February 1999. Victoria also famously made her debut as one of The Godfather's Ho's and this later became the launching pad for her career.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun