9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.27K // 01 Aug 2018, 03:44 IST

Who will fade? Will it be Aleister himself?

WWE's method of debuting NXT superstars on the main roster has received a lot of criticism over the years, but 2018 has arguably been the nadir. Its class of call-ups thus far - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, The Authors of Pain, SAnitY, Ember Moon, and Andrade "Cien" Almas, have meandered. Akam of the Authors of Pain just jobbed to Apollo Crews after doing nothing much for months. Ember Moon has done nothing. SAnitY has been thoroughly normalized. Only now is Andrade "Cien" Almas looking like he's coming out of the wilderness.

Hilariously, Kay and Royce are doing their jobs the best, which is being irritating heels for babyfaces to look good when defeating (now if only WWE would get the hint that that's Carmella's proper role as well).

It isn't enough to say that the talent shouldn't be called up, because we know they will be. Instead, all big call-ups from NXT should have feuds that are waiting for them on their arrival.

With that in mind, let's do some work the creative team on the main roster evidently doesn't do and think about some potential call-ups which can happen between now and next year's superstar shakeup following WrestleMania 35. Who should they feud with?

#1 Aleister Black vs. Randy Orton

Only a devil can tangle with a viper.

Randy Orton has turned heel again and it's glorious. His promo from last week was better than any segment he's been in for years. Hopefully, it means his ring work will be equally inspiring. Fans can almost forget how good he is, because when he tries, good things happen.

Meanwhile, the day after that promo from the Viper, Aleister Black dropped the NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa in a shocking development. He'll have an opportunity to get the gold back in Brooklyn, but one has to imagine that his attempt will be unsuccessful. It's likely that the triple threat in the Barclays Center the night before SummerSlam is Black's NXT finale.

Where should he go from there? SmackDown Live. Who should he run into? Randy Orton.

The Viper opened the door, too, by lambasting the "indie guys from bingo halls" that the fans adore. Aleister Black fits that description, but the true intrigue of the feud would be that after Randy Orton's transformation back into a heel with no redeeming qualities, how would he respond to someone equally as dark as him? How would he respond to someone who even uses his darkness as fuel for a cause?

It's anti-hero vs. villain, and SmackDown would greatly benefit from it.

With both men possessed of a quiet killer instinct and a nearly guaranteed one hit kill with their respective finishers, this feud would be an excellent way for Black to make an impression and give Orton motivation to bring out his best qualities as a performer.

