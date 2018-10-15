9 Matches That Have Been Announced For WWE Television This Week

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 15 Oct 2018, 10:25 IST

Rey Mysterio will have his first WWE singles match since 2014.

This week on WWE television, matches have been announced for NXT UK, NXT, 205 Live, the Mixed Match Challenge, SmackDown Live, and Monday Night Raw. The likes of United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era, & Rey Mysterio will be in action.

#9: UK Championship: Pete Dunne (c.) vs Noam Dar

Noam Dar will travel from 205 Live to NXT UK for one night.

Noam Dar made his return from injury during Day 2 of the NXT UK Championship Tournament in June. He defeated Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks, & Mark Andrews in a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the #1 Contender for the NXT UK Championship. Noam Dar will gain this opportunity on the first episode of NXT UK.

Pete Dunne has been a dominant champion for more than 500 days. He will hope to continue that reign when he faces off with Noam Dar who competed against one of the best British superstars in all of the wrestling when he faced off with Zack Sabre Jr. in the quarterfinals of the Cruiserweight Classic.

If Noam Dar defeats NXT UK's best, he will win his first championship in WWE.

#8: Bianca Belair vs Nikki Cross (NXT)

This rivalry will finally be settled.

The last time that Bianca Belair faced off with Nikki Cross, the match ended in a double count-out. The two women were then involved in a brawl after the match that ended with Nikki Cross taking out Bianca Belair with a Diving Crossbody off of the announce table. Both women have shown interest in having a rematch. William Regal granted both of their requests. The two women will face off in one part of NXT's double main event.

#7: NXT Tag Team Championships: Undisputed Era (c.) vs The War Raiders

The Undisputed Era will face their toughest test since Moustache Mountain.

The Undisputed Era have been dodging The War Raiders ever since The War Raiders laid out Undisputed Era after their match with Moustache Mountain at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

However, they will not be able to dodge them anymore when they defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against the War Raiders this week on NXT in the second part of NXT's double main event.

