9 matches that have been announced for WWE Television this week (9/30/18)

Ronda Rousey will be in action tomorrow night.

Matches from Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, the Mixed Match Challenge, and NXT. The likes of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Bayley, TJP, Kalisto, and EC3 will all be in action this week on WWE television.

#1 EC3 vs Lars Sullivan (NXT)

EC3 & Lars Sullivan will finally face off.

Lars Sullivan viciously attacked EC3 a few weeks ago when he made his return to NXT. Since then he has destroyed everything that has gotten in his way but will face his toughest challenge since his return in EC3. EC3 made his return last week on NXT during Lars Sullivan's scheduled match.

He caused the match to end in a disqualification and chased off Lars Sullivan. EC3 will have the opportunity to get the ultimate revenge when he faces Lars Sullivan this week on NXT.

