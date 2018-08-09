9 People That Will Be Affected By Brock Lesnar Signing A New Deal With WWE

Who will be negatively affected by Brock Lesnar signing a new deal with WWE?

Will Brock Lesnar sign yet another deal with WWE?

While that outcome might have been a great thing for WWE a few months ago, especially with how poorly WWE was booking Roman Reigns at the time, it is now probably the worst thing WWE could do in this situation. In fact, if WWE does go along with Lesnar's request, it could turn WWE into a complete laughing stalk.

With that being said and there still being a few weeks to go before The WWE Universe finds out if Vince McMahon is willing to go along with Lesnar's request, here are a number of people that will be negatively affected by the decision. In the end, hopefully, Vince McMahon decides against this idea and sends Lesnar packing, but what if he doesn't do that?

What if WWE actually has Lesnar retain The Universal title, and then he goes on to win The UFC heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier? Sure it will result in more publicity on WWE's part, but what will the cost of that be? Furthermore, what will Lesnar's title reign mean for young stars hoping to get the main event slot on Raw?

Here is everyone that stands to be negatively affected by Lesnar doing all this.

#9 The WWE Universe

How will The WWE Universe feel if Brock Lesnar signs a new deal?

The WWE Universe has been dying to see someone wrestle the title away from Brock Lesnar and while Roman Reigns isn't exactly their chosen hero, the moment would still serve the purpose of getting the title off of a part-timer. Unfortunately for THe WWE Universe, if this deal between Lesnar and McMahon happens, it likely means that Lesnar won't drop the title.

That means the change WWE fans have been clamouring for will be held off once again and the title picture would remain permanently fixated on Brock Lesnar. In the end, it's not what fans want to see and will only serve to further damage The Universal title division in very permanent ways.

