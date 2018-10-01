Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking all of the WWE's current stables 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
339   //    01 Oct 2018, 16:36 IST

The Shield are dominating Raw at the moment

With Survivor Series and NXT: War Games II just around the corner, the WWE appears to have taken a renewed interest in stables over the last couple of months.

With Raw's main event scene currently being dominated by the rivalry between the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and McIntyre, and The Shield and NXT's focus on the main event of their upcoming War Games event, stables have never been more popular in the WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Rumours have also begun to circulate that the WWE intends on doing a 'stable warfare' themed night at this year's Survivor Series, and if that is the case, then you can expect to see a few more factions popping up on the main roster in the coming months.

As it stands, the WWE currently has 9 active stables across four shows on their roster, a stable being a team that consists of three or more wrestlers working together. With that in mind, let's take a look at those nine stables and rank them from worst to best.


#9: Forgotten Sons

The Forgotten Sons have yet to make an impact in NXT

While The Forgotten Sons have been featured on recent episodes of NXT, making notable contributions towards the on-going Aleister Black negotiations, the group are yet to connect with the NXT audience in any meaningful way.

With former TNA/Impact star, Gunner wrestling for the group, there is a chance they may get a little bit more exposure on television, but given that they have done nothing of any real note during their two years with the company, I wouldn't count on it.





Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
