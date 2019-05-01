9 Significant moments that led to WWE becoming the global phenomenon in sports entertainment

The Montreal Screwjob made Vince McMahon the biggest heel in professional wrestling history!

In the highly hyperbolic world of Sports Entertainment, it's not hard to find significant moments, for better or worse, depending on how you look at it. For industry leader, WWE, there are many moments that shocked, amazed, angered, and mystified. But without those adjectives, I'd dare say it wouldn't have been so entertaining to watch.

What's a little more difficult is in listing them in a list. I was going to be indolent and do the standard 'in no particular order.' But, I thought I'd actually use my head and not only identify - in my opinion - the most significant moments in WWF/WWE history but actually try to list them in order. Remember, this is just my opinion, and you may think differently.

So let's take a look at 9 most significant moments in Wrestling history that led to WWE becoming a global phenomenon it is today.

#9 WCW going out of business

Vince McMahon after he bought WCW!

Whatever the sentiments of fans towards Eric Bischoff, one thing that cannot be taken away was his ability to shake the foundations of the WWF. Bischoff's aggressiveness caused major problems in Titan Tower, and by all reports, almost put Vince McMahon out of business. However, with a few shrewd moves and perhaps a touch too much arrogance on the part of Bischoff, Vince overcame Bischoff and his money man, billionaire Ted Turner, by becoming a billionaire himself.

On the March 26, 2001, episode of RAW, Vince's victory speech upon acquiring WCW was simulcast both on USA Network and Turner Network Television. Vince now owned his competition. It put an end to an epic war that lasted from 1995 to 2001, giving Vince the monopoly on wrestling he always wanted.

