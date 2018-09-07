Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 Things WWE Superstars are forbidden to do under Vince McMahon

Feature
07 Sep 2018

"With great risk, comes great success" is a mantra of Mr. McMahon's life

Decades ago, Vince McMahon took over World Wrestling Entertainment (formerly World Wrestling Federation) from his father and elevated it the commercial sports behemoth that it is today. Since taking over he has done something incredible things with the company that no could have.

We all have heard "With great risk, great success comes" but Mr. McMahon has applied it in real life when he took all of his money and spent it in setting up WrestleMania-I, which turned out a huge success for him.

Since then he has applied some rules to the company to make it more successful. These rules are meant to be followed by every working member of WWE. 

So, today in the feature we're going to take a deep look at those 11 things that WWE superstars are forbidden to do under Vince McMahon.

#9 Leaving The Show Before It's Over

This rule is followed by all WWE superstars on all brands - Raw, SD Live, 205 Live and NXT. It doesn't matter to the boss who you are and according to him, if you're signed to the WWE then you have to stay until the show is over.

An issue with Tyler Breeze happened back in 2016 when Breeze asked WWE officials to leave early on an edition of WWE SmackDown. Though he was granted leave, some members of management didn't know about it due to which they got angry.

They saw it as a disrespect to other fellow superstars who were constantly staying until the end of the show. After this incident Breeze garnered some backstage heat. This rule does feel right as all superstars are the same.

A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
