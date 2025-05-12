9-time champion to target Iyo Sky on WWE RAW; former stable to reunite? Shocking twist explored

The WWE women's division could take an unexpected turn on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Women's World Champion IYO SKY could soon see herself in a huge storyline with 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

Since defending her title successfully at WrestleMania 41, Iyo Sky hasn't been involved in a championship rivalry, despite Rhea Ripley regularly interacting with Sky. That could change on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. At Backlash, Becky Lynch challenged Lyra Valkryia for the Intercontinental Championship but unfortunately failed in her pursuit.

This coming Monday, the former Women's World Champion could shift her focus towards Iyo Sky and attack her, which in turn could start a feud between them. During this feud, we could see the return of Bayley, who is looking for revenge.

Both superstars, once friends, could get into a storyline to see them battle each other at SummerSlam. During this feud, we could see Bayley re-unite with Iyo Sky, a returning Asuka, and Kairi Sane to re-form Damage CTRL.

Bayley formed this group at SummerSlam 2022, which ran wild over the women's division for years till WrestleMania XL. After more than a year, the group could reunite to dominate the women's division once again. While Dakota Kai has been released by WWE, the other members are still a part of the company.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch claims she was never friends with Bayley

Becky Lynch admitted she attacked Bayley to take her WrestleMania 41 slot and make her grand return. This shocked many fans as everyone thought both of them were friends on and off-screen. However, the Irish superstar has revealed the truth.

Speaking on the RAW Recap, the WWE WrestleMania 35 main-eventer claimed she never liked Bayley. She also claimed that the latter never understood that it's every woman for herself.

"Why is anybody acting like me and Bayley are best friends? I've not liked that woman, maybe like a month here and there, but then either I'm gonna turn on her or she's gonna turn on me because we do not gel. Bayley is so confused about this that she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her."

This assumption of them being friends might have come due to them being among the four horsewomen during their days in NXT. Once The Role Model is back, their feud could climax at this year's two-night WWE SummerSlam, given the star power of both women.

