9-time WWE champion to finally return on WWE RAW and feud with the Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks have looked dominant since their debut. Under the leadership of Uncle Howdy, the group looks set to take over Monday Night RAW and perhaps WWE as a whole. However, there will be many who oppose these plans along the way. And one of these adversaries could be a returning nine-time WWE champion. The star is a three-time RAW Women's Champion, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a one-time 24/7 Champion.

The former champion in question is none other than Alexa Bliss. She has been absent since January 2023. The Goddess has been teasing an in-ring return for quite some time now, sharing her training videos and cryptic posts on social media. But one of the reasons why a feud with the Wyatt Sicks might be a real possibility is her history with the Wyatt name and her past connection with one of the group's most sinister and eerie superstars, Nikki Cross.

Notably, Cross and Bliss are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Now, they both share a connection with the Wyatt name. Alexa Bliss was once a staunch ally of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, viewing him as her mentor. With Cross currently a member of the Wyatt Sicks, Bliss could target her to take her place.

But as things stand, this is nothing more than mere speculation, and there really is no telling what the future holds.

The Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy had an in-ring debut to remember last night

Last night on RAW marked a huge milestone for the Wyatt Sicks, as Uncle Howdy made his official in-ring debut. For months now, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see this macabre group in action, and so far they have been nothing short of spectacular. The trio of Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy were successful in their first outing earlier this month, and last night, it was their leader's turn.

Of course, Dallas was fully immersed in his Uncle Howdy persona as he took on American Made's leader Chad Gable in a singles match. The former Alpha Academy leader clashed with the leader of the Wyatt Sicks in the main event of Monday Night RAW. And while it was a close match, Howdy was the one who prevailed.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Uncle Howdy-led faction on WWE's flagship show.

