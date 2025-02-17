9-time WWE champion to return as last-minute replacement; qualify for Elimination Chamber? Potential explored

WWE Elimination Chamber is on the horizon, and the card for the premium live event continues to shape up on this week's RAW, with two massive qualifying matches announced. On the women's side, Roxanne Perez is set to lock horns with Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifying match on the red brand.

Ad

However, things could turn around if Becky Lynch ends up replacing Perez at the last minute to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The Man has not been on WWE TV since May of last year and has been speculated to return to the squared circle very soon.

Roxanne Perez has been having some issues with Bayley over the past few weeks. The 23-year-old star dressed as the 'Hugger', a popular character of the Role Model, during last week's episode of NXT. Further, the two have brawled multiple times on NXT and also locked horns during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of her qualifying match, Bayley could unleash an attack on Perez backstage, leading to the latter being medically uncleared to compete on the show. This could result in Raquel Rodriguez, along with Liv Morgan, claiming a victory by forfeit.

However, Adam Pearce could then come out to take the world by storm and announce a replacement for Perez: The Man. This would be a massive shocker for millions around the world, with Lynch going on to win the qualifying match and punching her ticket to Elimination Chamber.

Ad

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

What else has been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber?

Apart from the traditional Elimination Chamber matches, WWE has not made any matches official for the premium live event yet. However, two massive challenges have been made on SmackDown this week, with fans waiting for the company to make them official.

Ad

Ad

Trish Stratus teased a return match to team up with Tiffany Stratton and take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. On the other hand, Kevin Owens challenged Sami Zayn to a match at Elimination Chamber, which the latter is set to respond to on this week's episode.

Fans will now have to wait and see what else WWE has in store for Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback