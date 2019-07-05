9 WWE Superstars who have signed new deals in 2019

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.60K // 05 Jul 2019, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker and The Usos have penned new contracts

At the start of 2019, new stories were emerging every week about a WWE Superstar requesting their release or refusing to sign a new contract with the company.

Fast forward six months and the situation has completely changed, with several main-roster talents agreeing lengthy deals to extend their stay with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

In one of the most surprising contract U-turns of the year, it has been widely reported over the last few days that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are on the verge of signing new five-year deals to remain with WWE.

It had been expected that both members of The Club would depart when their contracts expired later this year, but that no longer appears to be the case following their reunion with AJ Styles on the most recent episode of Raw.

In this article, let’s take a look at nine other WWE Superstars who have decided to extend their deals in 2019 so far.

#9 AJ Styles

In November 2018, AJ Styles mentioned at the end of his ‘WWE 365’ documentary that he planned on signing an extension to his WWE contract when it expired in 2019.

As the first few months of the year progressed and no update was given on his future, fans began to speculate whether “The Phenomenal One” was going to sign a new deal with the company after all or whether he could sign with AEW or NJPW.

The two-time WWE champion then brought a definitive end to the talk regarding his contract status when he casually revealed on March 18 that, as well as adding a new pet to his family, he had also signed a new deal with WWE.

Advertisement

Since then, Styles has remained a key part of WWE programming, facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 before going on to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Money In The Bank.

Following his reunion with The Club and subsequent heel turn on July 1, it looks as though he will be involved a lot more in the coming months on Raw.

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

1 / 4 NEXT