9 WWE Superstars who might follow Jon Moxley to AEW soon

29 May 2019

All Elite Wrestling are up and running and their first ever pay-per-view was a huge success. As many as 18 former WWE stars featured on the show while Bret Hart, DDP and Jim Ross were also played a part.

AEW are the new competition for WWE now and with the new promotion offering big bucks, lesser dates to work and also sticking to pure pro-wrestling, it has caught the attention of a lot of WWE stars.

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose is the latest and the most shocking one to make the jump and he certainly wont be the last one. A lot of WWE stars are eyeing a move to AEW and here are the top 9 who might make the jump soon:

#9 & #8 – Maria & Mike Kanellis

“Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying...” a simple tweet from Maria Kanellis last night was enough to start the speculations. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion and her husband, Mike Kanellis are set to become free agents soon and where better to go than AEW?

Mike and Maria were big stars in Impact Wrestling and NJPW but the move to WWE did not prove to be a fruitful one. The husband and wife duo were set to make a huge debut after weeks of promos but he was sent to rehab and she got pregnant, thus postponing their storyline indefinetly.

They made their return in mid-2018 but were never really used on the main roster. Mike was performing in live events while Maria was in the ring once – at WWE Evolution. Reports suggested that they asked for their release in January, 2019 but it was all squashed by Maria within days.

Now with their contracts up and AEW looking for more star power in the ranks, the duo is very likely to head to the new promotion unless NJPW or Impact Wrestling make a good offer.

