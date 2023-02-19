A complete breakdown, a new family - 5 Directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight at the premium live event in Montreal. The match determined Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While Morgan came up short in the match, she maintained her connection with the WWE Universe and will hopefully be doing something meaningful at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has arguably been stagnant on the blue brand since dropping the title to Ronda Rousey last October at Extreme Rules.

Listed below are five directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Liv Morgan can lose her mind again on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan completely lost her mind after she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022. She convinced herself that she loved extreme violence and made Sonya Deville's life a nightmare on SmackDown.

The 28-year-old has been losing regularly in recent weeks and tapped out to Asuka on the latest edition of the blue brand. This latest loss at Elimination Chamber may be the straw that broke the camel's back for Morgan, and she may show up on Friday night with a completely new attitude.

Liv Morgan was the second superstar eliminated in tonight's match after Natalya applied the Sharpshooter. Asuka joined in with an Armbar at the same time, and Morgan passed out.

#4. She could find a permanent tag team partner

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current Women's Tag Team Champions but haven't defended the titles for a couple of months. Liv has been in several short-lived tag teams over the years, but none of them have ever stuck.

The former women's champion may decide that capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship is a realistic goal for WrestleMania 39 and seek out a partner on the blue brand.

Kai and SKY could be defeated at WrestleMania if Morgan can find a viable tag team partner.

#3. Morgan could take a break

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and went on to successfully cash in on Ronda Rousey later in the night. Her title reign was respectable but didn't last too long.

Several superstars have taken a hiatus and come back. Asuka, Charlotte, and Carmella were recently away from the company and were welcomed back by the WWE Universe when they returned.

Morgan may benefit from some time away to get the crowd to miss her before returning for a match at WrestleMania.

#2. Liv Morgan could turn heel

After Asuka defeated Liv Morgan on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a brawl broke out between the six superstars in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan shockingly attacked Raquel Rodriguez to signify that it was every woman for themselves at the premium live event.

The 28-year-old could tap into her evil side some more in the months ahead and become a devious heel on SmackDown. It would add a new layer to her character and possibly get the WWE Universe invested in her again.

#1. Liv Morgan could join the Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, is rumored to be the superstar portraying the mysterious Uncle Howdy character. Everyone is anticipating that Alexa Bliss will reunite with Wyatt, but Morgan could also make sense to be a part of the group, given that she is the real-life partner of Bo Dallas.

WWE has been using real-life couples on screen lately, particularly on SmackDown. Madcap Moss and Emma are featured regularly together, along with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Uncle Howdy and Morgan would likely be very entertaining as a bizarre pairing on television.

What do you think is next for Morgan? Let us know in the comments section below.

