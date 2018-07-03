A Day in the Life of a Professional Wrestler, with Marty The Moth Martinez

Marty The Moth Martinez is one of Lucha Underground's most charismatic characters

For anyone who has watched Lucha Underground, you'll be no stranger to Marty "The Moth" Martinez - one of the most enigmatic and charismatic characters on the show. No mean feat when you're surrounded by masked superstars and characters that push the boundaries of human or monster.

But "The Moth" is so much more than a professional wrestler, he's an actor, a voice-over artist and an entrepreneur. In fact, Martinez - real name Martin Casaus - was a four-sport student in high school and turned down college scholarships in lacrosse and football to pursue his academic studies.

Casaus was the first in his family to graduate college when he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a 3.98 GPA, with his parents putting in overtime to enroll the Utah native in private schools until college. In fact, Casaus holds a series 7 and 63 financial professional licenses.

Back in the ring, though, is where Casaus has hit it big. The former WWE Tough Enough star has taken the world by storm in The Temple as "The Moth" and has released footage entitled A Day In The Life Of A Professional Wrestler, where he gives us some behind the scenes footage at just what goes on in Boyle Heights.

A Day In The Life Of A Professional Wrestler is particularly interesting because it's a candid look into the life of Casaus where he speaks about his family life but also gives us a behind the scenes look at the Lucha Underground Temple.

While the first half of the video shows Marty posing with The Rock... Well, a wax figure of the former WWE star in Madame Tussaud's, the sneak peek into his personal life is merely a warm-up for what happens later. Willie Mack and Taya Valkyrie also join Casaus for a night out, then we cut to a clip of The Temple on the day of recording.

The clip has some insight from Johnny Mundo, previously known as John Morrison, and we get to see Lucha Underground stars go through photoshoots (namely Sammy Guevara) before making their way into the main area of The Temple, but not as we know it.

Below is a video of Marty The Moth going up against Mil Muertes, The Mack and Dragon Azteca Jr in The Temple.

That crazy lighting you're used to? That's all gone. This video shows a candid look into the enigmatic location as it stands on a day-to-day basis - no crowd, no lighting, no gimmicks.

The Moth gives us a tour of The Temple in between backstage videos of himself and some other fellow stars having fun, and essentially shows us everything in the build-up to a Lucha Underground taping - then we cut to after the show where Casaus is joined by Sami Callihan as they get a Subway.

The vlog is an incredibly candid view into a day in the life of a wrestler - notably a wrestler working in the unique environment of Lucha Underground ahead of season four. You can follow Martin Casaus for more videos like the above here.